Spaza has celeb-inspired kota menus, and ‘Khanyi Mbau’ is the cheapest

A spaza shop in Pretoria has taken a different route to making its kota menus eye-catching, a marketing strategy that has gotten social media talking. A poster of a spaza shop, Tse Mnate, whose kotas are named after local celebrities, has been doing the rounds.

Each celebrity is priced based on what’s included in the kota. ‘Minnie Dlamini’ is the most expensive, with atchaar, chips, cheese, egg, russian and burger, priced at R25.

The Khanyi Mbau-inspired kota is the cheapest at R10, with Pearl Thusi rated just below Minnie at R20.

It is unclear if this was a Women’s Month special or how it was decided who goes with which ingredients for the items on the menu.

Minnie saw the poster, and seemed amused by it, a natural reaction when a kota named after you carries the highest pricetag.

“This killed me. South Africa is my favourite country in the world,” she said.

Social media users were, however, not impressed with Bonang Matheba, Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad being left out, as they also had huge followings.

The spaza has also apparently named its kotas after cars.

Check out the menu below: