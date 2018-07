An ostrich managed to tag onto the back wheel of two cyclists riding down towards the Cape of Good Hope on Friday.

With speeds clocking in excess of 50km/h, the ostrich kept pace with ease, following the riders for a minute before pulling off and heading back for the Cape wilderness.

Video: Oleksiy Mishchenko / ViralHog.com