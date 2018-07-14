 
CNS News 14.7.2018 09:52 am

‘Drug’ family, including parents and son, arrested as police seize cocaine, ecstasy

CNS reporter
Some of the drugs found during the bust. PHOTO: Supplied.

The police waited six months to pounce on the household.

A six-month-long undercover police investigation resulted in the arrest of a family of alleged drug dealers, as well the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics, in Pietermaritzburg, the Maritzburg Sun reported.

The suspects, a husband, wife and their son, appeared in the magistrates’ court on Friday. Both the husband and wife have previous convictions for drug dealing.

The drugs seized in the swoop included: 18 bags of cocaine, 33 pieces of crack cocaine, five ecstasy pills and a quantity of dagga.

The operation was driven by crime intelligence and other police units.

 

 

