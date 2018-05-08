KZN man killed execution-style

Exactly a week before Mother’s Day and a few days before her birthday, Moorton mother Kilty Chetty received news of her youngest son being shot execution-style in the head on Sunday night, Rising Sun Chatsworth reports.

Anton Chetty, 27, was shot twice in the head while he was parked outside his friend’s house in Silvermount Circle, KwaZulu-Natal at about 9pm.

It is unclear whether the incident was a botched hijacking or a hit on the young SBV Services employee.

According to spokesperson of the eThekwini Inner South Cluster, Captain Cheryl Pillay, Chetty succumbed to his injuries after being shot by armed suspects.

“It is alleged that about 9pm, the victim was seated in his motor vehicle when he was approached by the armed suspects, who shot him before fleeing with the passenger’s cellular phone. The suspects fled in a white bakkie. At this stage, the motive for the killing is unknown,” she added.

Chetty’s distraught father, Lez, described him as a jovial, happy-go-lucky gentleman, who had excellent qualities and everything to live for. “We hope that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are caught and face the full might of the law,” he added.

Community activist Reverend Cyril Pillay said he married Chetty to his wife three years ago, and this tragedy left him heartbroken, as he was close to the family.

“It is a very tragic loss, and my heart goes out to his family, especially his mum, who will face her birthday and Mother’s Day with the grief of losing her baby boy,” he added.

Rev Pillay appealed to residents to be vigilant and get involved in community policing forums and street watches to ensure the safety of their loved ones in their homes and neighbourhood.

The Chatsworth SAPS is investigating a case of murder. Anyone who can assist police are urged to contact the Chatsworth SAPS on 031 451-4310, 031 451-4308 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Meanwhile, on the same day at about 8pm, a father and son were allegedly shot by armed suspects during a house robbery at Welbedacht East. “It is alleged that a family was approached by armed suspects at their home in Nonzama Mandla Road where the suspects demanded cash from the family. Two family members were shot during the robbery and transported to a local hospital where they were stabilised. The suspects fled with flat screen televisions, cellular phones and cash,” added Captain Pillay. A case of house robbery and attempted murder is being investigated at Chatsworth SAPS.