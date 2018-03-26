Operation Fiela II hits criminals hard in Limpopo

757 suspects aged between 20 and 56 were arrested for a series of crimes ranging from housebreaking and theft, theft of motor vehicle, carjacking, house robbery, business robbery, armed robbery to possession of drugs/dagga, unlicensed firearms and ammunition without license and stolen properties, during Operation Fiela II, Bosveld Review reports.

Operation Fiela II was up and running until this morning.

These operations focused on areas were trio crimes are prevalent, and were conducted through stop and searches, roadblocks, raiding of illegal businesses including the liquor outlets, tracing of wanted suspects and VISPOL patrols in the shopping malls and centres, police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe reported.

The operations were conducted in the Polokwane, Tzaneen, Bela-Bela, Makhado, Musina, Groblersdal, Thohoyandou and Lephalale clusters. The following successes were achieved:

• 757 suspects were arrested and eight vehicles, six plasma TV’s, three firearms and 34 rounds of ammunition, 1 299 grams of dagga, 81 sachets of dagga, 4 bags of dagga and dagga trees, a music system and speakers, IT equipment, liquor, blankets, laptops, cell phones, knife and a microwave were recovered.

• In Polokwane, a 24-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs. 230 sachets of rock were confiscated.

• In Tzaneen, four suspects aged between 23 and 31 were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of dagga and planting dagga in the Bolobedu and Tzaneen policing areas. A firearm and magazine, packets and loose dagga and 44 dagga plants were confiscated during this operation.

• In Bela-Bela, a 30-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs and six packets of CAT drugs were recovered.

• In Makhado, 10 suspects aged between 21 and 44 were arrested in the Musina and Makhado policing areas for possession of dagga and drugs. 63 grams and 13 sachets of dagga and three packets of CAT were confiscated.

• In Groblersdal, two suspects aged 26 and 39 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property, a bag of dagga and 30 sachets of nyaope.

• In Thohoyandou, a 27-year-old man was arrested for a series of burglaries and possession of suspected stolen properties and two keyboards, an adapter, two sound mixtures, an amplifier, a refrigerator, 13 microphones, keyboard cords, microphone chords, an electric cable, three wireless microphones, three wireless microphone receivers, a guitar, drums and six speakers were recovered.

• In Lephalale, two suspects aged 54 and 56 were arrested for planting dagga and 206 dagga trees were recovered.

All the arrested suspects will appear before the relevant magistrates’ courts throughout the province, concluded Ngoepe.

