Elderly man killed in three-vehicle accident in Benoni

An elderly man has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision on Great North Road in Benoni yesterday, March 11, Benoni City Times reports.

The accident happened in the morning at the Brentwood Park Road intersection.

“Reports from the scene indicate that three light motor vehicles collided at the intersection leaving an elderly male deceased and an elderly female in a serious condition,” said Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911.

He said two other patients, who were in separate vehicles, sustained moderate injuries.