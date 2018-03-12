 
menu
CNS News 12.3.2018 02:10 pm

Elderly man killed in three-vehicle accident in Benoni

CNS Reporter
The scene of the fatal accident on Great North Road on Sunday.

The scene of the fatal accident on Great North Road on Sunday.

The accident happened at the Brentwood Park Road intersection.

An elderly man has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision on Great North Road in Benoni yesterday, March 11, Benoni City Times reports.

The accident happened in the morning at the Brentwood Park Road intersection.

READ MORE: Benoni car crash leaves two dead, another critical

“Reports from the scene indicate that three light motor vehicles collided at the intersection leaving an elderly male deceased and an elderly female in a serious condition,” said Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911.

He said two other patients, who were in separate vehicles, sustained moderate injuries.

Benoni car crash leaves two dead, another critical

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Taxi and motorbike collide, one dead and eight injured in Pietermaritzburg 2.3.2018
WATCH: Car theft caught on camera in Benoni 1.3.2018
LISTEN: Benoni Licensing Department issues explained 11.2.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.