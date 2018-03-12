KZN pupils hospitalised after eating ‘space muffins’ in school

Two pupils from Brindhaven Secondary School were rushed to a local hospital last week when they collapsed in school after eating muffins laced with intoxicating substances, Rising Sun Chatsworth reports.

According to the first respondents at the scene, Sivan Subramodey from Amawele Emergency Services and Denver Moodley from Life Response 24, when they arrived at the school, one of the girls were unconscious while the other was responsive yet in an intoxicated state.

The principal of the school, Mr DS Pillay, confirmed that two grade 10 girls were treated after they allegedly fell ill at school when they ate muffins laced with drugs.

“The muffins were brought in by a girl in school and sold to the two girls who fell ill. The Anti-Drug Forum is not working with us to help resolve the issue. Disciplinary processes have been put into place to deal with the matter,” he said.

The Anti-Drug Forum released a statement stating that substance abuse at schools has become a major problem. Read the full statement below:

It is alarming that the experimental stage of youth is becoming lower as the years progress. This is because of the accessibility and the innovative methods of the drug dealers to sell their wares.

Cigarettes are sold by vendors at school gates, at tuck-shops en route to school and through the fences at schools. Drug dealers are also becoming more innovative by lacing sweets and muffins with drugs. Clearly when one looks at a brownie/muffin or cupcake that has been baked, it is not going to be viewed suspiciously.

The trick, however, is to mix the batter with the marijuana or dagga before putting it into the oven. The effects of eating a muffin can be devastating. Many pupils have to seek medical assistance after consuming these ‘space muffins’.

It must be noted that the tolerance level will differ from individual with regards to the substance. Principals and teachers are urged to raise awareness with regards to substances at their schools. It is imperative that every school establish a Smart Club.

This is a sustainable programme for ongoing education and awareness in the schools. Principals, who have not already established a Smart Club at their schools, are urged to contact our offices to begin the process.

Principals are also encouraged to send those students who have been caught experimenting with substances to enrol them in our Early Intervention Programme. The Anti-Drug Forum can be contacted on 031-404-6993.

