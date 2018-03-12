 
CNS News 12.3.2018 11:33 am

Two foetuses dumped together in Boksburg

Ntombikayise Sibeko

Both foetuses were declared dead by the paramedics.

The Dawn Park police are urging people to come forward with information about the person(s) responsible for dumping two foetuses in Windmill Park, on March 5, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

Dawn Park SAPS spokesperson Constable Nkemeleng Mabula said one of the foetuses was found wrapped in a towel and the other was inside a plastic bag.

READ MORE: INFOGRAPHIC: Sharp rise in dumped PTA babies

“The two foetuses were found at the Rooikraal dumping site, just after the Windmill Park taxi rank. The bodies were discovered by municipal workers at about 3pm,” said Mabula.

Mabula urges people not to dump newborn children and to rather seek help at a clinic.

Anyone with information that can help the police find those responsible for dumping the foetuses should contact the Dawn Park SAPS on 011 862 8000/17 or 10111.

