Shots fired and safes bombed at Kyalami Country Club – reports

Reports have surfaced that shots were fired and safes were bombed at the Kyalami Country Club on Maple Road in Kyalami, Johannesburg, on 11 March, Fourways Review reports.

According to information received from multiple sources, safes were bombed in what is believed to be a robbery attempt at the club.

READ MORE: Robbers threaten to shoot church members during robbery

It is unknown at this stage whether the suspects’ robbery attempt was successful, but community members and crime-fighting organisations are saying at this stage that it is believed four suspects were involved.

Twitter account @crimeairnetwork reported that two perpetrators had been arrested. This information was also received by the Fourways Review from a few sources, but is yet to be confirmed by police.

At 8.30pm, the scene was still said to be ‘active’.

SHOOTOUT & BOMBING : KYALAMI COUNTRY CLUB. JHB. GP. SAFES BLOWN UP. 2 PERPS NAILED THUS FAR. SCENE ACTIVE. ALL POLICE UNITS SEARCHING FOR OTHER PERPS. AVOID AREA.V — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) March 11, 2018

Shooting and bombing reported at Kyalami Country Club JHB. Safes blown up. 3 arrested so far. @MakeSAsafe — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 11, 2018

KYALAMI UPDATE:

Suspects are negetively identified, members are still seaching — John Crewe (@bigjohnson2) March 11, 2018

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.