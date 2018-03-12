 
CNS News 12.3.2018 11:07 am

Shots fired and safes bombed at Kyalami Country Club – reports

CNS Reporter

It is believed four suspects were involved, and two of those have reportedly been arrested.

Reports have surfaced that shots were fired and safes were bombed at the Kyalami Country Club on Maple Road in Kyalami, Johannesburg, on 11 March, Fourways Review reports.

According to information received from multiple sources, safes were bombed in what is believed to be a robbery attempt at the club.

READ MORE: Robbers threaten to shoot church members during robbery

It is unknown at this stage whether the suspects’ robbery attempt was successful, but community members and crime-fighting organisations are saying at this stage that it is believed four suspects were involved.

Twitter account @crimeairnetwork reported that two perpetrators had been arrested. This information was also received by the Fourways Review from a few sources, but is yet to be confirmed by police.

At 8.30pm, the scene was still said to be ‘active’.

