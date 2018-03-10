Suspects failed to steal money during attempted N12 heist

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the attempted cash-in-transit heist on the N12 West this morning, and have confirmed no money was stolen, reports the Boksburg Advertiser.

According to Captain Mavela Masondo of the Gauteng Provincial SAPS, the suspects used two vehicles – a Ford Focus (silver or white) and a white Ford Ranger – in the attack on a G4S vehicle, at around 8.45am, between the Atlas Road and Rondebult Road offramps.

One security officer was slightly injured during the attack.

They are still viewing CCTV footage to ascertain the exact colour of the Ford Focus, and as part of the investigation.

“We believe there were more than five suspects. They shot at the G4S vehicle with automatic rifles, forcing it to come to a stop,” Masondo said.

“They then blew the back of the cash-in-transit vehicle open with explosives. However, the suspects didn’t get any of the money before they fled the scene.”

The SAPS helicopter was also on scene and is being used in the manhunt for the suspects.

“The highway is still closed between Atlas Road and Rondebult Road, direction west, as investigations on the scene are ongoing,” said Masondo.

