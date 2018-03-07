JMPD to keep impounding taxis while EFF calls for special rights

Joburg’s metro police impounded 20 taxis at the corner of William Nicol Drive and Leslie Avenue on 5 March as Operation Buya Mthetho, meaning bring back the law, continues across Johannesburg, Randburg Sun reports.

Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told Randburg Sun the taxis were impounded because they drove on the wrong side of the road and were operating without valid drivers’ licences.

READ MORE: Rustenburg taxi industry distances itself from violence in the city

“This operation will continue at that location until drivers obey the rules of the road,” he said.

Minnaar also said this specific corner has become a hotspot for drivers jumping the queue and driving into oncoming traffic to get to the traffic light.

“Officers will also go to other hotspots including the R55, Allendale Road, Maxwell Drive, Leeuwkop Road and Olifantsfontein Road.

“The owners of these taxis will have to provide proof of ownership and pay a R2 850 fine to get the vehicle out of the pound.

A week earlier, 17 taxis were also impounded, and one was found to have been hijacked in Pretoria in 2015.

Meanwhile, at a recent council sitting, a City of Johannesburg Economic Freedom Fighters councillor posed a question to Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba about the rights that need to be afforded to minibus taxis.

The councillor said taxis served a large community, transporting them to and fro, and should essentially be considered public transport and therefore be given special rights on the road like other public transport vehicles.

Mayor Herman Mashaba agreed with the councillor that the taxi industry provides an essential service. He said the transport department is on top of the matter.

“Studies are underway and the matter is receiving the higher priority. We will get a report from the department about the implications,” he said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.