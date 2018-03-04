Seven rhinos slaughtered in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, KZN

In one of the worst poaching incidents in recent years, seven dead rhinos were found in a radius of 800 metres in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park last Wednesday, Zululand Observer reports.

Rangers patrolling the Makhamisa area observed a large concentration of vultures and went to investigate.

They found five rhinos in a group and a further search revealed another two rhinos in dense bush about 800 metres away.

According to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesman Musa Mntambo it is believed that the two rhinos found together were killed about two to three weeks ago.

It is estimated that the other five rhinos were killed about three days before being found.

All seven rhinos had their horns removed.

According to Mntambo, 28 rhinos have already been poached in KZN since 1 January.

Since the beginning of the year, 20 poachers have been arrested.

