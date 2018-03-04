 
CNS News 4.3.2018 02:42 pm

Seven rhinos slaughtered in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, KZN

Larry Bentley
Seven rhinos were found dead in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park

The heart-breaking find of seven dead rhinos in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal occurred last week.

In one of the worst poaching incidents in recent years, seven dead rhinos were found in a radius of 800 metres in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park last Wednesday, Zululand Observer reports.

Rangers patrolling the Makhamisa area observed a large concentration of vultures and went to investigate.

They found five rhinos in a group and a further search revealed another two rhinos in dense bush about 800 metres away.

According to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesman Musa Mntambo it is believed that the two rhinos found together were killed about two to three weeks ago.

It is estimated that the other five rhinos were killed about three days before being found.

All seven rhinos had their horns removed.

According to Mntambo, 28 rhinos have already been poached in KZN since 1 January.

Since the beginning of the year, 20 poachers have been arrested.

