Inter-governmental relationship fostered

In a bid to fulfil its mandate of transforming local government and assisting in fulfilling its developmental mandate, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) recently paid a visit to the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ), with the aim of exploring the industrialisation landscape, Zululand Observer reports.

SALGA is the official body representing local government and municipalities, and the aim of the visit was to explore the full scope and mandate of the RBIDZ in the district.

This includes harnessing relations to facilitate efforts towards advancing the interests of government in its pursuit of innovation, quality and sustainable services.

The visit by SALGA’s Economic, Employment and Planning Group was motivated by the themed session, ‘Exploring Industrial Development Zones’.

“RBIDZ could not be happier to have been afforded such a unique opportunity to present its role and showcase its infrastructure projects,” said RBIDZ CEO Pumi Motsoahae.

“It is not common to be a preferred destination of exploration by leaders in government. Such decisions bring hope that parties wish the institution well and they see the full potential for its success and vision to drive economic emancipation and socio-economic development initiatives.”

Chairperson of SALGA’s Economic, Employment and Planning Group, Dudu Nene, emphasised in her presentation SALGA’s priority to study and dissect rural communities’ economic potential, from which economic progress, business skills and education programmes can be activiated.

‘Through the engagements it was clear that SALGA supports initiatives aimed at enhancing the local government agenda, which is to empower and improve the lives of the communities where industrialisation is taking place,” said Motsoahae.

