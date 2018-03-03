 
menu
CNS News 3.3.2018 07:29 pm

Body of unknown woman found on railway tracks in Springs

Doreen Mokgolo
The body of a woman was found on the railway tracks of Pollak Park Train Station.

The body of a woman was found on the railway tracks of Pollak Park Train Station.

A woman’s body was found on railway tracks at Pollak Park Train Station in Springs, Gauteng.

The body of an unknown woman was found at Pollak Park Train Station on the railway tracks on Thursday afternoon, African Reporter reports.

It is suspected the woman threw herself on the railway tracks.

READ MORE: Woman commits suicide at Menlyn shopping centre

KwaThema police spokesperson, Captain Thabo Sibuyi, says the woman is aged between 35-45 years.

“She was found wearing a grey shirt, blue trousers and white takkies.

“We are calling on anyone who might know who the woman is to come forward and contact the station on 011 812 4608,” he says.

Woman commits suicide at Menlyn shopping centre

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
118 illegal immigrants arrested during raid at Springs Hotel 11.2.2018
Cape Town’s spring water wasted while water crisis escalates 6.2.2018
Mom knew nothing of abuse in Springs ‘house of horrors’, court hears 31.3.2017


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 11 NO 2 PERA PALACE

VALUE BET

RACE 12 NO 4 BARBEL RUN

RACE MEETING

MARCH 3 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.