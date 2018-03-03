Body of unknown woman found on railway tracks in Springs

The body of an unknown woman was found at Pollak Park Train Station on the railway tracks on Thursday afternoon, African Reporter reports.

It is suspected the woman threw herself on the railway tracks.

READ MORE: Woman commits suicide at Menlyn shopping centre

KwaThema police spokesperson, Captain Thabo Sibuyi, says the woman is aged between 35-45 years.

“She was found wearing a grey shirt, blue trousers and white takkies.

“We are calling on anyone who might know who the woman is to come forward and contact the station on 011 812 4608,” he says.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.