CNS News 2.3.2018 01:35 pm

WATCH: Thieves steal Game shopper’s handbag with ease

Daleen Naude
The victim was completely unaware of the two thieves preparing to steal her handbag.

Watch how easy it is for the man and woman to work together to steal a Game shopper’s handbag in Middelburg Mall.

After the incident, the man compared his cellphone to the one he had stolen, and proceeded to conceal the stolen phone in the front of his trousers, Middelburg Observer reports.

Watch as the thieves make their move:

The handbag, as well as wallets, were later found hidden in one of the racks at Game. Only money was stolen.

This article was translated from Afrikaans.

