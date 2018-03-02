WATCH: Thieves steal Game shopper’s handbag with ease

After the incident, the man compared his cellphone to the one he had stolen, and proceeded to conceal the stolen phone in the front of his trousers, Middelburg Observer reports.

The handbag, as well as wallets, were later found hidden in one of the racks at Game. Only money was stolen.

This article was translated from Afrikaans.

