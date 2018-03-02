 
CNS News 2.3.2018 01:09 pm

Students arrested during UniZulu violent protest

Wellington Makwakwa
One building was set on fire.

UniZulu KwaDlangezwa Campus remains closed following a violent student protest.

Thirty-two students arrested during a violent protest at the University of Zululand (UniZulu) in KwaDlangezwa yesterday are expected to appear at the Mtunzini Magistrates’ Court this morning, Zululand Observer reports.

The students were charged with public violence and burglary after they apparently vandalised the institution’s property and set one building and a police vehicle on fire during the protest.

READ MORE: Allowances continue to plague striking Unizulu students
Students were angry over unpaid food allowances.

Last night students were instructed to vacate residences with immediate effect.

Some of the institution’s property has been vandalised

According to the university, no students will be allowed access to the KwaDlangezwa Campus until further notice.

Staff members were also informed not to report for duty.

The Richards Bay campus remains fully operational and the academic programme continues there as usual.

Police have since been deployed at the main campus.

