Students arrested during UniZulu violent protest

Thirty-two students arrested during a violent protest at the University of Zululand (UniZulu) in KwaDlangezwa yesterday are expected to appear at the Mtunzini Magistrates’ Court this morning, Zululand Observer reports.

The students were charged with public violence and burglary after they apparently vandalised the institution’s property and set one building and a police vehicle on fire during the protest.

Students were angry over unpaid food allowances.

Last night students were instructed to vacate residences with immediate effect.

According to the university, no students will be allowed access to the KwaDlangezwa Campus until further notice.

Staff members were also informed not to report for duty.

The Richards Bay campus remains fully operational and the academic programme continues there as usual.

Police have since been deployed at the main campus.

