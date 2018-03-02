 
CNS News 2.3.2018 10:17 am

Police make major breakthrough following failed Limpopo cash-in-transit heist

CNS Reporter
Police have recovered a vehicle and rifles that were used during the attempted cash-in-transit heist on Thursday.

The swift reaction and determination of members of the officers deployed soon after reports of an attempted heist led to the recovery of a black (not navy blue as previously reported) Volvo motor vehicle near the mountains adjacent to Mohlalaotwane village in Limpopo, police spokesperson Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“A joint police operation comprising various police units, closed all the routes in and around the area, possibly resulting in the suspects taking a road that forced them to abandon the vehicle and flee on foot,” explained Ngoepe.

Bosveld Review reports that the Volvo, a R4 rifle with 34 rounds of ammunition and two magazines, one AK 47 rifle with a magazine and 22 rounds of ammunition, two bags and a blue jacket were confiscated, he added.

Investigations revealed that the recovered Volvo was reportedly stolen in Brits Policing area in the North West Province during February 2018.

On 1 March, a group of armed suspects attempted to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle near Letebejane village outside Groblersdal. The cash vehicle was travelling along the Leeuwfontein and Apel-cross road when the incident occurred. During this incident no injuries were reported, Ngoepe confirmed.

Police are still urging anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects in this matter to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or crime line sms 32211 or the nearest police station.

Guards killed in failed cash-in-transit heist on Modderfontein Road

