‘Doom Prophet’ sentenced

Rabalago, from Mount Zion General Assembly, was earlier this month found guilty on five charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and two of contravening the Stock and Agricultural Remedies Act 36 of 1947‚ which deals with pest control operators. He has now been charged by the Mookgophong Magistrates’ Court in Limpopo.

According to a statement issued by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the court heard the accused used household insecticides as one of his healing rituals, Bosveld Review reports.

He would spray the insecticide, preferably Doom, on his congregants to treat various ailments.

In aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor Chris Maruma, submitted that the accused has previous convictions of contravening national Road Traffic Act. He further submitted to court the accused must not be “treated as a fallen angel, he is like any other human being. It is more aggravating for the accused person to use Doom insecticide which is harmful to people”.

Malabi-Dzhangi further stressed the community must be protected from quirky methods of the modern clergy who prescribed dangerous and harmful items to the vulnerable sick and the needy.

Rabalago was sentenced as follows:

On counts 1, 2, 3 (taken together for the purpose of sentence) to a fine of R6 000 or two years’ imprisonment, and counts 4, 5, 6 and 8 (taken together for the purpose of sentence) to R30 000 fine or three years’ imprisonment, half of which is suspended for a period of three years on condition that the accused is not convicted of a similar charge during the period of suspension.

After sentencing, an application for deferment of fine was brought by Rabalago’s defense attorney for the accused to pay R3 000 monthly until the fine is fully paid. The court agreed.

