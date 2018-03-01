WATCH: Car theft caught on camera in Benoni

A case of theft was opened at the Benoni SAPS after a stationary vehicle was stolen at a shopping complex along Pretoria Road on February 25, Benoni City Times reports.

Benoni SAPS spokesperson Capt Nomsa Sekele said the victim alleged he parked his car at the shopping complex.

READ MORE: How to reduce the risk of having your vehicle stolen

Benoni SAPS spokesperson, Capt Nomsa Sekele said the victim alleged he parked his car at the shopping complex.

“He then went inside and when he came back his vehicle was gone,” said Sekele.

The alleged suspects took off with a silver double cab Ford Ranger bakkie.

Suspects were in a white Jeep Cherokee.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.