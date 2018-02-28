WATCH: No more izinyoka for Slovo

Slovo Park Informal Settlement (Slovo for short) has been in the dark for many years. The thousands of households in the area all get their electricity illegally, Westside-Eldos Soweto Urban reports.

Slovo Park Informal Settlement – located next to the Nancefield industrial area, close to Eldorado Park and Soweto – is home to over 4 000 informal households.

The live wires are connected and hang like washing lines in a yard, posing significant danger to community members.

The City of Johannesburg and City Power won’t just be giving the informal settlement community electricity; they will be saving many lives.

Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Service Delivery, Councillor Nico de Jager and the MMC for Housing, Councillor Mzobanzi Ntuli, launched the City of Johannesburg’s electrification of Slovo Park Informal Settlement in partnership with City Power.

Mashaba said that this was part of the A Re Sebetseng project. A Re Sebetseng translates to Let Us Work, Mashaba’s campaign to work on the City of Johannesburg and make it a World Class African City.

It is said that for over two decades, the people of Slovo fought for the electrification of their community.

Despite their pleas, and successful court action, previous governments have failed to respond, until now.

Mashaba said, “By finally electrifying this community, we will provide dignity to this forgotten community.”

