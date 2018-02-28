Dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in hoarder’s house

The Sandton SPCA recently rescued a total of 28 dogs from appalling conditions from a house in Bezuidenhout Valley, Sandton Chronicle reports.

Jaco Pieterse, general manager for the Sandton SPCA, said a member of the public lodged a complaint with them. “The dogs were kept in dirty conditions. The house had an overwhelming ammonia smell because of the lack of cleaning.”

He said the animals were in an acceptable condition as they were being fed. “But receiving food is not the only thing an animal needs.”

Following the rescue, Pieterse said some animal rights activists who are against euthanasia, attacked the SPCA on social media with some stating the dogs were only removed to kill them.

“The SPCA acts in the best interests of the animals we serve and protect. It doesn’t mean that because an animal is fed that it is happy or healthy.

“There are many aspects that one has to take into account such as the living conditions, internal and external parasites and uncontrolled breeding, etc.”

He said the most of the dogs had never been handled by their owner and she was badly bitten when she helped to load the dogs. “Some of the dogs are petrified of humans and, therefore, not suitable for adoption.”

Pieterse said each dog would be assessed individually and the dogs that are suitable for adoption would be moved to the SPCA’s adoption kennels. “Unfortunately the dogs that are not suitable for adoption will be humanely euthanised.

“The dogs are various cross-breeds, unsterilised and the owner allowed them to breed.” Pieterse said the owner signed the dogs over to the Sandton SPCA as unwanted. “They were not removed but rather handed over to us.

“The owner complied with our requests and there are four [sterilised] dogs remaining on the property. We will continue to monitor and ensure that the owner complies, if she does not comply, then we will take further legal action.”

