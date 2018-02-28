 
CNS News 28.2.2018

WATCH: Snake catcher Sarel bags the biggest Black Mamba of his career

Shona Aylward
Sarel van der Merwe with the 4.1m black mamba caught in Murchison last week.

Sarel van der Merwe with the 4.1m black mamba caught in Murchison last week.

He found the enormous mamba hiding behind a bed.

As long as the sun is out, the coast’s snake catcher, Sarel van der Merwe, is kept busy. And some days are busier than others. As Sarel says, it’s not always an easy day at the office.

Last Thursday he was called out to Bhobhoyi in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, where he caught a black mamba, measuring about two metres in length, under the roof sheets in a bedroom, South Coast Herald reports.

Sarel van der Merwe with a black mamba caught in Bhoboyi.

Sarel van der Merwe with a black mamba caught in Bhoboyi.

While busy there, he got a call from a distressed family about a black mamba hiding in a bedroom in Murchison, KwaZulu-Natal.

When Sarel arrived, he found the mighty-sized mamba hiding behind a bed.

“Not only was he very long, but he was also a not very happy snake. He was grumpy and very powerful. It was not an easy catch,” added Sarel.

Sarel van der Merwe risking his life to rescue the snake.

Sarel van der Merwe risking his life to rescue the snake.

The black mamba, which is highly venomous, is one of Africa’s most feared and respected snakes. This mamba measured a whopping 4.1 metres in length.

Sarel said this is the longest black mamba he has rescued in his lengthy career, but not the thickest.

Sarel says snakes are ‘out and about’ not only due to the hot weather but because hibernation is set to begin at the end of March.

If you need a snake removed, contact Sarel at 082 6831604.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

