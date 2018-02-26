 
11 vehicles stoned by KZN protesters

Amy Jenkins
A woman suffered serious head injuries after a brick was thrown through her car window in Shaka’s Rock, KwaZulu-Natal.

A protest on the N2 near Shaka’s Head in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday turned violent, which resulted in the closure of both the north and southbound lanes, North Coast Courier reports.

The Shaka’s Head bridge has since been cleared and is now open.

Protesters have also gathered at the Compensation off-ramp near Builders Warehouse.

According to Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue, protesters stoned 11 vehicles, including an ambulance.

A woman has also been left seriously injured after a brick was thrown through her car window on the beach road near Salt Cafe.

Four people from separate vehicles were taken to hospital to receive further treatment.

A Shaka’s Head resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the community was angry because they had not had electricity since 11am on Saturday, and received no answers.

Man seriously injured in latest Durban rock-throwing incident

