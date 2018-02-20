 
Nine-year-old boy found hanged from tree

Yoshini Perumal

According to residents at the scene in KZN, the gruesome discovery of the boy’s body was made a by a teenager who also lives in the area.

A nine-year-old boy was found hanged from a tree, metres away from his home at the Lusaka Informal Settlement in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday 19 February, Rising Sun Chatsworth reports.

According to residents at the scene, the gruesome discovery of the boy’s body was made a by a teenager who also lived in the area.

“The boy was hanging from a string. His family believes that he did not do this to himself,” said some of the neighbours.

Communications officer of the eThekwini Inner South cluster, Cpt Cheryl Pillay, said it is alleged that the child had committed suicide by hanging himself.

The station commander of the Chatsworth SAPS, Brig Marais, offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

An inquest docket was opened at the Chatsworth SAPS and investigations are continuing.

