Soweto abuse victim packs up and leaves tormentor

Many women in South Africa lose their lives at the hands of their partners. For many, this gruesome act claims their lives before they are able to do anything to prevent it out of fear.

The flip side of the coin is that some do survive and live to tell the story of their ordeal at the hands of merciless abusers.

A brave young woman from Meadowlands Zone Seven, Soweto, felt the need to tell her story – not only to heal her own scars, but also to encourage other women who are experiencing abuse, Soweto Urban reports.

After a 12-year abusive relationship, Sibongile Dube* found the courage to pack up and leave, no longer a victim.

She said, “I was abused for so long that I could no longer tell the difference between abuse and love. I loved and support my partner in everything that he did. I even helped him find a job.

“It all started with a slap. I reprimanded him and told him that if he dared lay a hand on me again I would report him.”

Dube said that for a long time she was scared to leave her abusive boyfriend because she could not imagine a life without him.

“Once he pushed me against a wall, beat me up and smashed my cell phone. I managed to fight back and ran to his mother friend’s house for help,” she said.

In October last year, Dube opened a case of damage to property and assault at the Meadowlands Police Station. On November 2 last year, her now ex-boyfriend was arrested and appeared at the Meadowlands Magistrates Court and was granted bail.

According to Dube, while her boyfriend was in custody, his mother pleaded with her mother to convince Dube to drop the charges.

On January 26, Dube went back to court and the case was remanded to March 20.

She said, “I had to go for counselling as I was bruised inside and out, little did I know that I would end up in such a situation.

“This was an eye-opening experience for me and I am relieved that I was able to get out alive. Now is the time that all women to speak out if they are abused,” she said.

* Dube’s name has been changed to protect her identity.

