CNS News 14.2.2018 01:28 pm

West Ridge teacher implicated in scandal spotted at school

CNS Reporter
The photo that caused the uproar. (Photo: Supplied)

The Gauteng Department of Education quickly clarified situation.

West Ridge parents were outraged yesterday when they saw the teacher, who is in hot water over an alleged relationship with a learner, back at West Ridge High School, Roodepoort Record reports.

The Gauteng Department of Education clarified the incident and wrote to the Centurion Record, saying, “We can confirm that the educator indeed reported for duty at the school this morning (12 February). However, while the matter is still under investigation, he was immediately instructed to report to the district office until further notice.

“The educator did not teach any class today and will not be allowed to do so until the matter is concluded. The educator will only be allowed back at the school when instructed to do so by the employer.”

The teacher is in trouble after a photo surfaced on social media of him and a learner in a bedroom. The woman was wearing only a T-shirt in the selfie, while he was dressed in a T-shirt and what seemed to be pajama trousers.

