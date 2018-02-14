‘Poacher’ killed by lions identified

A man who was killed by lions over the weekend has been positively identified as David Baloyi, aged 50, from Masingiri area at Mavudza Village in Mozambique, Letaba Herald reports.

His head was among the remains that were found at the scene

The deceased was positively identified at the Maphutha Malatji Hospital Mortuary in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa by his sister-in-law, who is staying in South Africa at Humulani village in Limpopo, according to the police.

“The other two managed to escape the attack and fled back to Mozambique. They reported the ordeal to the family,” the police said.

The sister-in-law alleged that she received a call from her family members in Mozambique who gave her the report from the two men that the deceased was killed by lions in South Africa and she must go and check with the Police.

Baloyi’s half-eaten body was recovered on Ingwelala reserve, Limpopo.

Initial reports suggested that the man was a farm worker, after a broken down tractor was found close to the scene.

The worker was subsequently found alive and well the following day, which led to suspicions that the deceased might have been a poacher, after a hunting rifle and ammunition was found in the vicinity of the scene.

The identification of the man was made possible as, “his head was among the remains that were found at the scene,” according to Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, Limpopo province police spokesperson. Police investigations continue into the possibility of Baloyi being a poacher.

