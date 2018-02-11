WATCH: Commemorating Nelson Mandela’s release from prison

On 11 February 1990, Nelson Rholihlahla Mandela was released from prison.

Thousands of South Africans gathered at the Grand Parade, Cape Town and waited for hours to catch a glimpse of him and hear him speak for the first time after more than 27 years.

Letaba Herald have compiled videos and pictures commemorating Madiba’s release.

CBS News’ Bob Simon reported on the historic moment.

Watch: “CBS Evening News” coverage from that day:

Nelson Mandela’s Speech was made on the stairs of the Cape Town City Hall, opposite the Grand Parade and a stones throw from the Castle.

I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the idea of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities.

Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another…

This was the official day of his release from prison, in which he traveled to Cape Town and made his freedom speech on the steps of the Cape Town City Hall.

Watch: Nelson Mandela’s Speech:

“If you worry about corruption in South Africa, remember that we allowed it. We have accepted that it (is) the norm. Go back to what Madiba said: That it is easier to change others than to change yourself,” Zelda La Grange – 2015



