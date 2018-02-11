 
menu
CNS News 11.2.2018 03:40 pm

WATCH: Commemorating Nelson Mandela’s release from prison

CNS Reporter
Nelson Mandela. Image: mankindheroes.com

Nelson Mandela. Image: mankindheroes.com

On February 11, 1990, Nelson Mandela marched the streets of Cape Town, after 27 years behind bars.

On 11 February 1990, Nelson Rholihlahla Mandela was released from prison.

Thousands of South Africans gathered at the Grand Parade, Cape Town and waited for hours to catch a glimpse of him and hear him speak for the first time after more than 27 years.

Letaba Herald have compiled videos and pictures commemorating Madiba’s release.

READ MORE: Protector lifts lid on Madiba R300m funeral looting

CBS News’ Bob Simon reported on the historic moment.

Watch: “CBS Evening News” coverage from that day:

Nelson Mandela’s Speech was made on the stairs of the Cape Town City Hall, opposite the Grand Parade and a stones throw from the Castle.

I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the idea of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities.

mandela-quote

Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another…

This was the official day of his release from prison, in which he traveled to Cape Town and made his freedom speech on the steps of the Cape Town City Hall.

Watch: Nelson Mandela’s Speech:

Cyril Ramaphosa, who was ANC secretary-general at the time, stands next to President Nelson Mandela as he holds up a copy of the new South African Constitution at its signing in 1996. Image: Robbie Botha – The Sunday Times

Cyril Ramaphosa, who was ANC secretary-general at the time, stands next to President Nelson Mandela as he holds up a copy of the new South African Constitution at its signing in 1996. Image: Robbie Botha – The Sunday Times

“If you worry about corruption in South Africa, remember that we allowed it. We have accepted that it (is) the norm. Go back to what Madiba said: That it is easier to change others than to change yourself,” Zelda La Grange – 2015

Tzaneen’s very own Mandela bridge close to Fairview Lodge. Photo: Bertus de Bruyn

Tzaneen’s very own Mandela bridge close to Fairview Lodge. Photo: Bertus de Bruyn

 

Protector lifts lid on Madiba R300m funeral looting


For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa woos Cape Town ahead of Mandela celebration 11.2.2018
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela expected to make full recovery – Mandela family 23.1.2018
SA commemorates struggle icon Mandela 5.12.2017


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 3 No 1 Gertjie

VALUE BET

RACE 9 No 1 La Roquette

RACE MEETING

10 February Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.