Court case puts Brenda Fassie movie on hold

Showbizbee has announced that the cast of Brenda: The True Story will not be released on Sunday due to an ongoing court proceeding, Mpumalanga News reports.

This follows after Brenda Fassie’s former producer Sello Chicco Twala threatened to stop the release of the biopic.

The court will give a ruling between Twala and son Bongani Fassie. Twala, who served UK production company Showbizbee with an interdict over the biopic, prevented Bongani’s plans to release a movie about his mother.

The London-based film and television production company recently released a statement on Twitter.

Statement from Production Team – Due to an ongoing court proceeding, we will not be releasing any details pertaining to the cast member of Brenda Fassie movie project 'Brenda' which was due to be made public on 11.02.2018. — Showbizbee 🎬 (@showbizbeeuk) February 7, 2018

According to Thwala, he has all the rights to Brenda’s music, and is taking legal action to stop the film.

The news did not bode well for Brenda Fassie fans.

It's unfortunately that Chicco has jeopardized the production when he was first one to have a chance to do it? One thing that Brenda hated is hurting her fans, she would go miles even performing with injury just to fulfill her fans. Brenda fanbase will never forgive Chicco 4this pic.twitter.com/u0N3p1q2Uc — RealAlchi (@RealAlchi) February 7, 2018

Showbizbee is producing the movie in conjunction with the Brenda Fassie Estate and Legaci Nova.

The pop diva died in 2004 after spending two weeks in a coma. It is alleged that her death was caused by a cocaine overdose.

The script is based on a story told by Bongani Fassie, and the film will detail the Black Madonna’s rise to stardom. It will begin in the Langa township of Cape Town, where Brenda was born, and follow her journey to Johannesburg, where she would become a household name.

