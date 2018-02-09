Limpopo man, 42, arrested for raping 9-year-old minor

A 42-year-old male resident of the Oaks Village is due to appear at the Hoedspruit Periodical Court for the repeated rape of a 9-year-old girl, Letaba Herald reports.

The mother of the child allegedly left the daughter alone when she went to church on February 3.

Upon her return, the child complained of pains in her private parts.

The mother allegedly helped the child bathe and go to sleep, but the little girl complained about the same pains on the following day.

A community member then alerted the mother of a man who was raping her daughter in her absence.

The mother then confronted her daughter and established that the suspect had been allegedly raping the girl for quite some time.

A case was opened leading to the subsequent arrest of the suspect.

The cluster commander of Giyani, Major-General Mbazima Ngoveni, condemns this incident in the strongest possible terms, saying children deserve to be protected by all.

He concluded by commending members of the Family Violence, and Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit for the sterling investigations that led to the apprehension of the culprit.

The suspect will appear before the Hoedspruit Periodical Court on Monday, February 12, on a charge of rape.

