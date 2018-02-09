 
menu
CNS News 9.2.2018 01:46 pm

Siam Lee accused blows kisses in court as state adds additional charges

CNS Reporter
Carmen Nan Lee, Siam Lee's mother, was visibly upset during the court proceeding. She was supported by her friend, Sue Foster as well as Shane Brits and Brad Nathanson of Brad Nathanson Investigations.

Carmen Nan Lee, Siam Lee's mother, was visibly upset during the court proceeding. She was supported by her friend, Sue Foster as well as Shane Brits and Brad Nathanson of Brad Nathanson Investigations.

State prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu confirmed that eight additional charges have now been added to the case.

The suspect in the Siam Lee case made his third appearance at the Durban Magistrates’ Court this morning, Highway Mail reports.

Dressed in a grey suit he was all smiles, and even blew kisses at supporters in the gallery as he entered the dock.

READ MORE: WATCH: Siam Lee murder PI speaks out on arrest

When state prosecutor, Surekha Marimuthu, listed the additional charges against him he stood quiet, shaking his head.

He now faces eight additional charges including rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing a firearm, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intimidation, two charges of crimen injuria as well as a second case of kidnapping.

These were added to the existing charges of kidnapping, murder and fraud.

Marimuthu made the request to Magistrate Mohamed Motala that the suspect remain in custody until 13 February for paperwork on the suspect’s formal bail application to be completed.

She confirmed that the state would be opposing bail.

An online petition opposing the suspect’s bail, launched by family friend, Sue Foster, has already been signed by over 2 800 people.

The accused during the proceeding requested to be transferred to Pietermaritzburg prison, however, Magistrate Motala denied this request, saying it would require special permission and waste state resources.

This follows his request during last week’s appearance where he appealed to be moved to Westville prison, with allegations of coercion, torture and harassment while in police custody.

The date for his formal bail application has been set for 7 and 8 March.

The suspect has been remanded into custody at the Durban North cells.

WATCH: Siam Lee murder PI speaks out on arrest

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Cop’s brother to testify 9.2.2018
Baby drowned in ‘urine’ allegedly by mother’s boyfriend 9.2.2018
The hard facts on massage parlours on the Dolphin Coast 8.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.