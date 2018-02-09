 
menu
CNS News 9.2.2018 01:42 pm

Second farm attack in two days leaves 21-year-old with stab wounds in head

CNS Reporter
File photo.

File photo.

Reports from the scene indicate that the suspects also tried to rape the man’s fiancée, but didn’t succeed.

Netcare 911 paramedics were called out to a farm in Hekpoort, Magaliesburg, just after midnight last night, 8 February, after receiving a report that a young couple had been attacked in their home in the area, Krugersdorp News reports.

Tebogo Magoro, spokesperson for Netcare 911, said the paramedics attended to the couple and found that the 21-year-old man had sustained serious injuries to the face as well as a stab wound to the back. The woman was assaulted but had no visibly serious injuries.

READ MORE: Two wounded, one critically, in Limpopo farm attack

“Reports from the scene allege that three armed men entered the house and attacked the young couple, injuring the man. They also attempted to rape his fiancée, but they did not succeed,” said Magoro.

“The man was transported to hospital in a stable condition.”

Police and security personnel were on scene to investigate the events leading up to the attack.

This incident happened just a day after a mother and her daughter were attacked in Copperhouse Road, Nooitgedacht, Gauteng. The daughter was shot after being attacked by four armed men.

Two wounded, one critically, in Limpopo farm attack

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Husband sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his wife 6.2.2018
Woman stabs boyfriend to death following domestic dispute in Boksburg 15.1.2018
Farm attackers threaten to put child in oven 9.1.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.