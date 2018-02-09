Second farm attack in two days leaves 21-year-old with stab wounds in head

Netcare 911 paramedics were called out to a farm in Hekpoort, Magaliesburg, just after midnight last night, 8 February, after receiving a report that a young couple had been attacked in their home in the area, Krugersdorp News reports.

Tebogo Magoro, spokesperson for Netcare 911, said the paramedics attended to the couple and found that the 21-year-old man had sustained serious injuries to the face as well as a stab wound to the back. The woman was assaulted but had no visibly serious injuries.

READ MORE: Two wounded, one critically, in Limpopo farm attack

“Reports from the scene allege that three armed men entered the house and attacked the young couple, injuring the man. They also attempted to rape his fiancée, but they did not succeed,” said Magoro.

“The man was transported to hospital in a stable condition.”

Police and security personnel were on scene to investigate the events leading up to the attack.

This incident happened just a day after a mother and her daughter were attacked in Copperhouse Road, Nooitgedacht, Gauteng. The daughter was shot after being attacked by four armed men.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.