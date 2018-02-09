Police release identities of the five prisoners who escaped awaiting trial

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange has deployed a team of detectives on a manhunt for the five awaiting trial prisoners who escaped while on their way to appear in the South Gauteng High Court for the killing of three policemen in March and September 2015, Soweto Urban reports.

The prisoners escaped on Tuesday 6 February, when a truck transporting them was attacked with high-calibre firearms. The driver of the truck was shot and wounded in the lower body, and is in a stable condition in hospital.

READ MORE: Two in court for harbouring escaped prisoners in Limpopo

The prisoners are considered to be very dangerous and may be armed. Members of the public are warned not to confront them.

Mike Dube and Sifiso Dlomo shot and killed a policeman, Frans Malesela Ledwaba on 24 March 2015, during an armed robbery of a bakery at the Park Station.

They were part of a group of more than ten suspects who fled the scene in two vehicles after an armed robbery. The officer was killed when he responded to an armed robbery.

Simphiwe Mutswane, Mxolisi Mazibuko and Mzwakhe Thabethe (picture not attached) were awaiting trial prisoners for the killing of two policemen, Warrant Officer Samuel Mchizana and Solly Maluleke, on the 9th September 2015 in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Both members were part of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and were on a routine investigation when they were killed. The officers’ firearms and dockets were stolen during the attack.

A team of detectives have committed to working around the clock until the police killers are re-arrested.

Police are appealing for anyone who may know their whereabouts to contact the local police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.