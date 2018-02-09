Claudine Phillips, the woman who lives in a car

Eldorado Park Extension Two residents Claudine Phillips and her husband currently reside in a car, as her monthly disability grant is not enough to afford housing, Soweto Urban reports.

They have a son together, but because of financial constraints, he is unable to live not with them. She has reached out to ask for assistance in improving her and her family’s current situation.

Phillips explains: “I’m a disabled person, my husband and I are currently living in our car, for about a year now. I went to the councillor for help and he never got back to me.

“Before I got my grant I struggled for seven years, I had to take a higher appeal to the head office in order for it to be granted. I got it from the health minister, where she sent me a letter grating the disability grant.”

She said that she does get her disability grant, but, according to Phillips, there is a shortage every month.

She said: “My husband is not working and I had to leave my son at other people’s houses as he attends school in Toekomsrus.”

Phillips has two serious medical conditions, both of which require medication.

One of her conditions is Erythromelalgia, a rare vascular peripheral pain disorder in which blood vessels, usually in the lower extremities, are episodically blocked on and off on a daily basis, which then becomes hyperemic and inflamed. As a result, Phillips says that she has a permanent tracheostomy which she breathes through. “It’s a combination of various illnesses, and I have to get medication every month.”

“We can’t survive off my disability grant, there are days where we go without eating and sometimes I can’t even go to the hospital because I don’t have money.”

“If there is anyone or an organisation that can help get me accommodation or any help whatsoever it would be highly appreciated. I just need accommodation for us, that’s my main priority, food and things will come somehow, I just need a house.”

The contact number for Claudine is 074 675 1374. Alternatively, contact the LDECA office on 011-945-7045.

