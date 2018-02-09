Boksburg hijacking: traffic comes to a standstill as police, security arrest suspect

An incident that took place on North Rand Road and Trichardts caused major traffic backlog yesterday afternoon (February 8), as drivers stopped to watch while a suspect was being arrested by armed officials, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

According to eyewitness accounts, it was a botched hijacking, but Boksburg Advertiser is awaiting official police comment on the incident.

There were no reports of injuries, and calm was quickly restored.

DANGER: Avoid North Rand and Trichardt Road. Possible hijacking. Suspect being held at gunpoint. @benonicitytimes — Boksburg Advertiser (@BoksburgNews) February 8, 2018

