CNS News 9.2.2018 09:40 am

Boksburg hijacking: traffic comes to a standstill as police, security arrest suspect

CNS Reporter
Security personnel were quick to respond to reports of a hijacking on North Rand Road. (Picture: Facebook)

Commuters watched in shock as officials pinned down a suspect in Boksburg yesterday.

An incident that took place on North Rand Road and Trichardts caused major traffic backlog yesterday afternoon (February 8), as drivers stopped to watch while a suspect was being arrested by armed officials, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

According to eyewitness accounts, it was a botched hijacking, but Boksburg Advertiser is awaiting official police comment on the incident.

There were no reports of injuries, and calm was quickly restored.

Lock and load: A man points his firearm at the suspect (Picture: Facebook)

The suspect is removed from the vehicle by officials (Picture: Facebook)

Motorist runs over thug during botched hijacking

