WATCH: Churches protect abusers – activist

A Pretoria women’s advocacy group wants more women to speak out on abuse in churches, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

Bontlebame founder and director Kea Modise-Moloto said she applauds the group of young women who held a silent protest with placards bearing messages at the Central Methodist Church in Pretoria on Sunday.

Commotion at Wesley Methodist Church in Tshwane. Young women confront a leader of the church about sexual abuse allegations. I just love how the women, victims of abuse themselves, unite in song and drown out the voices of these young women in order to save “God’s Chosen” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m6udTAzx1R — MANGWANYA™ (@AthiGeleba) January 30, 2018

“They stood up for themselves,” she said.

“Whether the allegations are true or not, a lot of abuse is happening at these churches and no one is saying anything.”

The women accused a steward of the sexually harassing them.

The church said it was aware of the incident and would investigate.

“The young women protested because they believed the church processes that had been set in motion were slow and ineffective,” said the church’s presiding bishop, Ziphozihle Siwa.

Modise-Moloto said it took courage for what the young women did.

“It takes a lot of courage to stand up against a person that physically abused you and for these young women to do this can only make us (Bontlebame) proud,” she said.

She said organisations like churches are what binds the community.

“If they do not speak out against abuse, church and community members think it is okay to do anything,” Modise-Moloto said.

“It is disappointing, however, to see [in the video] the congregation trying to ignore the issue at hand.”

She said the protest is one of many that must follow.

“Unfortunately this is common in situations where men in powerful positions do not know how to use their power,” Modise-Moloto said, adding that church members often view priests as “bigger and higher than themselves”.

“They think priests cannot be accused of such things and if they are guilty, we should turn a blind eye to the situation,” she said. “They protect them.”

Through Bontlebame, women and girls are supported and assisted through different programmes and projects.

“We have been fortunate enough to be invited to different churches to speak on various issues affecting society. We offer counselling and mediation where required and also bring in specialists when the need presents.”

Modise-Moloto has been advocating for abused victims for over a decade.

She said “abuse is abuse” and happens for the same reason in all the different spaces.

“It happens because the perpetrator sees an opportunity to extort or oppress those that seem vulnerable. We at Bontlebame aim to empower the vulnerable to become stronger, overcome their situations and are able to say no or use the correct channels to seek help,” she said.

“Abuse destroys and it does not matter at what age it is experienced – it is destructive and hurtful.”

