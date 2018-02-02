6-month-old baby dies at crèche in Tembisa

Six-month-old Mosa Leago November died at Step by Step Pre-School and Day-care Centre in Makhulong Section in Tembisa on January 24, Tembisan reports.

The grandmother of the child, Vivian Nonyane, said the family was called to the daycare centre at about 3.20pm by the owner.

READ MORE: Baby boy chokes on milk, dies at Pretoria east nursery school

“On arrival, we found an ambulance parked next to the crèche. I thought what could have happened to my children since four children from my family attend the same crèche. We found two teachers crying and all the children were outside.

“We asked the owner what was happening but she couldn’t say a word. One of the helpers took us to a room where Leago was lying in a cot,” said Nonyane.

Nonyane said when they checked on him, they discovered something was wrong because they tried to wake him up but Leago was not responding.

“The helper told us the baby had died. We couldn’t believe it at first, calling him to wake up. The child was cold and his lips were purple. To my surprise, his clothes were wet.

“I asked them what had happened and why the child’s clothing was wet,” added Nonyane

Nonyane explained that the helper told them that they put him in the cot for a nap.

“She said at around 1pm they went to check on the children and Leago was not responding when they tried to wake him up. She further said at first they thought the child fainted and poured water on him, thinking he would wake up. They then realised the baby had died,” added Nonyane.

Nonyane said Marylyn November, the mother of the baby, was traumatised and needed time to heal.

“We had been through one of the most traumatic ordeals in our lives. My daughter still wakes up during the night to prepare formula. She is battling to accept what had happened to her child. And we do not understand the explanation behind my grandson’s sudden death,” said Nonyane.

When asked whether the child was sick when he was taken to crèche, Nonyane said Leago was a healthy baby and did not show any signs of illness.

The Tembisan went to Step by Step Pre-School and Day-care Centre for comment but the owner was unwilling to discuss the matter.

Tembisa SAPS communication officer Constable Patricia Mgijima said an inquest was opened at the station.

Mosa Leago November was laid to rest at Mooifontein Cemetery on January 30.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.