Still no DNA results in Mooinooi murder case

Rina Payne (36) and Lourens Erasmus, sister and brother of Joey van Niekerk (32) who disappeared along with her wife Anisha (30) on 10 December last year, have been in court every day since the eight people, accused of the Van Niekerk couple’s kidnapping, rape and murder, first appeared in the Brits Magistrates’ court, Kormorant reports.

READ MORE: Mooinooi couple ‘raped, tortured and shot’ – brother

The family was still trying to cope with their father’s death the week before, when Joey and Anisha went missing.

“When they did not arrive in Pretoria on Monday, we knew something was wrong. My husband went out to the farm in Mooinooi to look for them. When he got there, one of the accused was there with the house keys. He alleged that Anisha and Joey gave it to him. They would never. If they had to leave the farm, they would give it to a good friend in the area,” Rina says. She looks startlingly like Joey.

“It is difficult sitting here in court every day and listening to what these people, accused of doing these terrible things to my sister and Anisha, are saying. There are so many contradictions. I don’t know what to think anymore.”

The most difficult for the brother and sister is the fact that the DNA results of the burnt human bones are lagging behind.

“We don’t even know if it is Joey and Anisha’s remains, or maybe only one of them. How can we find peace? We sit here during the day and I think anger keeps us going, but then you get home and fall to pieces. It is extremely difficult, but we have to do it. If only the DNA results would come …”

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.