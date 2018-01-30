Centurion family to host memorial for missing hiker son

The family of missing Centurion resident Mark Grobler will hold a memorial service for him on Thursday amid hope he is still alive, Centurion Rekord reports.

Grobler disappeared in the Drakensberg mountains in KwaZulu-Natal on 29 December.

READ MORE: Still no trace of Centurion hiker

His mother Jean Grobler said the family were not without hope, but “are trying to be realistic”.

Jean said her family always loved the outdoors, and Grobler would always be remembered for his enthusiasm and consideration for others.

“My son was well-mannered and gentle. I would miss everything about him. There is so much that I want to tell him.”

Recalling his childhood, she said he loved playing outside with his Lego, and his spontaneity was contagious.

“He always laughed out loud when he was reading a book. He loved reading and he had a very good sense of humour. There’s an enormous gap in our lives.”

Jean said Grobler and his sister Robyn each made a promise to run a half marathon before they turned 21.

“They both achieved this goal, and they even participated together.”

She said Robyn and Grobler were close friends, not just brother and sister.

Jean said the rescue teams in KZN were very helpful.

“They briefed us every night after the search and informed us what they had planned for the next day. We really appreciate all their help and effort.”

The 25-year-old enthusiastic and experienced hiker left his Centurion family home on 26 December for a four-day solo hike.

There, he filled in a form detailing his hike plan and a search-and-rescue operation was launched on 29 December when he failed to return from his hike.

His car was found in the car park.

Later a note he “booked” a cave for the night was found in the so-called “Twins Cave”.

In it, he said he would return for another night on his way back.

The cave was often booked in advance by hikers for shelter against inclement weather and could accommodate up to 12 people at a time.

At the time fellow hikers found the note, it was unknown Grobler was missing, according to rescue coordinator Gavin Raubenheimer.

Raubenheimer said Grobler had been the fourth person to go missing in the area in about 30 years.

The memorial was scheduled for 1 February at Westview Methodist Church in Wierdapark.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.