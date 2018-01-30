Grandmother reports alleged rape of granddaughter by stepdad

A grandmother has told the police that her granddaughter, who is 11 years old, told her that she was raped by her stepfather, Witbank News reports.

The complainant alleged that the victim informed her that she was raped by her stepfather on three occasions and that it started when she was seven.

READ MORE: Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping a minor

She also mentioned that it was happening when her mother was not home, and she was threatened by the stepfather and told not to tell anyone.

The stepfather has not yet been arrested.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.