CNS News 30.1.2018 04:19 pm

Grandmother reports alleged rape of granddaughter by stepdad

CNS Reporter

The complainant alleged that the victim informed her that she was raped by her stepfather on three occasions.

A grandmother has told the police that her granddaughter, who is 11 years old, told her that she was raped by her stepfather, Witbank News reports.

The complainant alleged that the victim informed her that she was raped by her stepfather on three occasions and that it started when she was seven.

She also mentioned that it was happening when her mother was not home, and she was threatened by the stepfather and told not to tell anyone.

The stepfather has not yet been arrested.

