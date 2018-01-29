Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping a minor

The Nelspruit Regional Court sentenced Caiphus Nyambi (66) from Matsulu to 16 years imprisonment for raping a seven- year-old girl, Mpumalanga News reports.

On November 30 in 2013, the victim was called by Caiphus, who is her a neighbour. He took her into his house and raped her.

During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty to the offence. However, the Regional Court Prosecutor, Magda Marais, led evidence of a child victim who testified with the assistance of a court intermediary. The state further led evidence of the victim’s biological mother and sister as well as the evidence of a medical expert.

Meanwhile, Mpho Sipho Mabuza (36) was also sentenced to 23 years imprisonment for three counts of rape. Mabuza is accused of repeatedly raping his 9-year-old step -daughter in December 2014 while her mother was hospitalised.

The victim testified two other incidents where the accused raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. In October 2015, the victim told her grandmother. The accused was arrested and remained in custody from 2015 until he was sentenced on January 25, 2017.

