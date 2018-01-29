Weather service warns of severe weather conditions

The South African Weather Service has urged residents to be prepared for some adverse weather conditions later today (29 January), Roodepoort Northsider reports.

According to a Facebook post by Gauteng Weather, severe thunderstorms are expected across Gauteng between 2pm and 11pm, with the possibility of heavy downpours, large hailstones and damaging winds.

Residents are urged to use the following contact numbers in case of emergency:

• 112 from a cellphone (All emergencies)

• 10177 or 10111 (Police)

• 082 911 or 084 124 (Ambulance)

• 083 843 22 (AA)

