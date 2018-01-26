 
CNS News 26.1.2018 12:11 pm

WATCH: Hippo crosses main highway in Richards Bay

CNS Reporter

The creature ambled its way in the direction of the old Bundu Nursery.

There were plenty of amazed glances and not a few nervous drivers when this hippo crossed the John Ross Parkway today, in the vicinity of the Medway Road intersection in Richards Bay, Zululand Observer reports.

Hippos, which normally only graze at night, pose a great danger on land and should not be approached. Steer clear!

Watch as the hippo crosses the highway:

