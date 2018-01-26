WATCH: Hippo crosses main highway in Richards Bay

There were plenty of amazed glances and not a few nervous drivers when this hippo crossed the John Ross Parkway today, in the vicinity of the Medway Road intersection in Richards Bay, Zululand Observer reports.

The creature ambled its way in the direction of the old Bundu Nursery.

Hippos, which normally only graze at night, pose a great danger on land and should not be approached. Steer clear!

Watch as the hippo crosses the highway:



