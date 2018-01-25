Taxi chaos in Pietermaritzburg CBD

The CBD and surrounding areas are a no-go area and motorists are being warned to steer clear. Shots have been fired as taxis make their way through the CBD to the Washington Road area, Maritzburg Sun reports.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Musa Ntombela said the strike started at the Moses Mabhida intersection with taxis barricading the roads not allowing motorists and commuters to exit the Imbali and Edendale traffic.

Roads were further blocked on Alexandra Road leading to town, with aggravated taxi drivers carrying sjamboks and axes, forcing people out of working taxis transporting people to various destinations in the CBD.

Alexandra Police Station spokesperson Captain Kholeka Mhlongo said a team of officers were dispatched on Alexandra Road, the R56 to Richmond and Reggie Hadebe.

