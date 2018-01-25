 
CNS News 25.1.2018

Taxi chaos in Pietermaritzburg CBD

CNS Reporter
Scenes from the chaos as a result of the taxi strike in town

Taxi operators have brought the Pietermaritzburg CBD and other areas to a standstill with violent protest over fines issued to them by the traffic department.

The CBD and surrounding areas are a no-go area and motorists are being warned to steer clear. Shots have been fired as taxis make their way through the CBD to the Washington Road area, Maritzburg Sun reports.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Musa Ntombela said the strike started at the Moses Mabhida intersection with taxis barricading the roads not allowing motorists and commuters to exit the Imbali and Edendale traffic.

Rubbish piled up on the road from the taxi strike

A car set on fire outside the Natalia building during the taxi protests

Roads were further blocked on Alexandra Road leading to town, with aggravated taxi drivers carrying sjamboks and axes, forcing people out of working taxis transporting people to various destinations in the CBD.

Alexandra Police Station spokesperson Captain Kholeka Mhlongo said a team of officers were dispatched on Alexandra Road, the R56 to Richmond  and Reggie Hadebe.

