EFF plan their response to altercation at supermarket in Tzaneen

The Letaba Herald have spoken with Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) party members following the altercation that occurred at Checkers supermarket at the Lifestyle Centre in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Tuesday, January 23.

The dispute followed after a common assault case was opened by a Checkers employee against the supermarket manager. Three EFF party members entered the store, demanding the arrest of the manager, but were quickly removed by security personnel. Upon eviction, they threatened to come back with more members.

EFF Mopani said, “every time we see a white lady or a white man beating one of our brothers or sisters, it reminds us of apartheid. We will not stand back.”

It was further reported by EFF Mopani that the manager of the store used a door to hit the employee and a medical report from a doctor has been issued.

An EFF Mopani party member reported that they are going to sit down as an organisation and discuss what the next step is.

“We will push harder. If it needs us to close that store, we will do it. We are not scared of anyone,” stated the group member, “we will not tolerate such things, especially in Tzaneen.”

“If the police are resistant to arrest her, we will open a case against them. We will report them for failing to do their duties,” concluded the EFF Mopani representative.

The Herald team approached the Checkers Shoprite group for comment and received the following, “we are aware of the incident and the matter is currently under investigation.”

This is a developing story, updates are to follow.

