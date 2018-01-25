 
Two metro police officers granted bail

CNS Reporter

The two metro police officers face charges of kidnapping and corruption.

Two Tshwane metro police officers facing kidnapping and corruption charges were granted bail on Wednesday, Centurion Rekord reports.

The officers were alleged to have coerced a motorist to a bank to withdraw cash for a bribe. It was not clear how much money was taken.

They were granted R1 000 bail each at the Pretoria commercial crimes court.

Their next court appearance is set for 28 March.

The two – a male and a female officer – were arrested while on duty in the Lyttelton offices on Monday. They were ordered not to contact witnesses directly or indirectly.

They are facing charges of kidnapping, robbery, extortion, defeating the ends of justice and corruption.

One of the suspects was believed to be a new recruit who completed training last year.

“Their arrest was a result of collaborative work between road traffic management corporation (RTMC) members, the national traffic anti-corruption unit, the police’s organised crime unit, and the Tshwane metro police,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

Zwane said the public can report traffic-related corruption at 0861 400 800 or email ntacu@rtmc.co.za.

