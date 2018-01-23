Alleged mastermind in Mooinooi murders ‘doesn’t know’ who he is accused of murdering

The so-called ‘mastermind’ behind the Mooinooi murders appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s court on Friday, 19 January. He claims that he does not know who the person is that he is accused of murdering.

However, when asked by prosecutors at a later stage who the deceased were, he answered “Anisha [Van Niekerk] and her wife”, Kormorant reports.

The 52-year-old panelbeater had hired a workshop on Joey (32) and Anisha (30) van Niekerk’s property in Mooinooi, North West. The two women disappeared on 10 December, with burnt remains suspected to be Joey and Anisha later found in the area. DNA test results will confirm whether the remains belong to Joey and Anisha.

The prosecutor, Christina Molautsi, stated that someone was trying to confuse the court. “It is either you or your lawyer who doesn’t understand. And yet you continue with the confusion.”

The accused said in court that he saw Anisha on the morning of her disappearance.

Molautsi further questioned the accused about a letter that was sent through the accused’s lawyer to Ipid, on the accused’s assault of the victims.

According to the letter, the accused was arrested on Monday 11 December. He was actually only arrested on Wednesday, 13 December. His excuse for the incorrect information was that he was “extremely stressed and worried about my children. I’m still trying to figure it out”.

He admits he was assaulted by police three times since his arrest, claiming that the assaults resulted in a broken nose and finger. According to him, the first time he was assaulted was on the day of his arrest, which took place in the parking lot of the Mooinooi Spar.

Molautsi asked the accused he thought the police would take him to a public place to assault him, to which he answered: “Yes, because then no one would be able to see.” He added there were multiple cameras at Spar, and that he told the colonel that once he is released, that he will be demanding the footage from Spar.

The prosecution asked if the accused had told his lawyer about this, to which he said no. When asked why the police assaulted him, he said that they told him that they are “tired of his kak”.

“Which of your stories must we believe?” asked Molautsi, adding when people lie, they often forget what the truth us.

The accused answered questions posed by Molautsi in a confusing way throughout the hearing.

The accused has five children. He is the second of eight suspects whose bail hearings are being processed.

