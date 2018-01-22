Man robbed of R26k a few minutes after withdrawing it

Three cases of robbery with a firearm were reported this past week. In the two incidents, a man and woman were robbed of huge amounts of money, Witbank News reports.

The first one happened on Thursday afternoon, January 11 when a woman was robbed of R30 000. The 31-year-old was selling her vehicle for the amount mentioned. The man she sold the car to withdrew the money and gave her the cash which she put under the rear passenger seat. She and her driver went to Woltemade Street to certify copies.

Three suspects wearing balaclavas came and opened the doors and threatened them with firearms demanding their cellphones and money. Even though the woman told the suspects they did not have money, the suspects went straight to the back seat and took the money and ran away. It is alleged the suspects drove off in a white Mercedes Benz.

In a previous edition of the Witbank News, Witbank police spokesperson Captain Eddie Hall provided preventative hints that will assist potential buyers or sellers. For sellers: try to meet in a safe, public place and bring a friend; agree on a plan, if it changes at the last minute, cancel; only pay via EFT if you do not feel comfortable carrying a lot of cash; report any suspicious activities to the SAPS by dialling 10111.

On Friday, January 12 a 37-year-old man added to the ‘robbery with a firearm’ statistics when he was robbed of R26 000 a few moments after withdrawing it. After withdrawing the money, the man and his friend went to the Central Business District.

After parking the maroon Ford Focus they were travelling in, a white Mercedes Benz stopped in front of the Ford and three armed suspects came out and threatened the man with a firearm. The suspects took the money from his left pocket trouser and drove off. Unfortunately the man did not manage to get the Mercedes registration number as he was very scared.

Witbank police communications liaison Sergeant David Ratau has advised the community not to withdraw large amounts of money but rather make transfers via EFT or card transactions.

The last robbery took place at Reyno Ridge on Sunday, January 7. A 47-year-old man was robbed of two cellphones and a laptop. The man alleged that he was opening his gate when two men came from both sides of the vehicle.

One suspect who was at the drivers side threatened him with a firearm and instructed him to open the door. He was pulled out of the vehicle in order for the thieves to search it and take his belongings.

