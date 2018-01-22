Krugersdorp War Against Drugs protesters shut down CBD

Since about 6am this morning, various roads have been closed in response to the Krugersdorp War Against Drugs protests, Krugersdorp News reports. Even though motorists were urged to avoid the M13, Tudor and Mclean roads in Chamdor and Robert Broom Drive, protesters mainly remained near Jabulani Street at the southern Munsieville extension for most of the morning.

A few hours later, they moved towards the Munsieville Police Station, and set it alight. This protest saw a great many police authorities from Krugersdorp, Kagiso, Pretoria, greater Johannesburg as well as Flying Squads, K9 units and fire departments fighting against the crowds. Police had to make use of water carriers, tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets in an effort to calm the masses.

Luckily, authorities managed to force the crowd back into Munsieville to keep them from spreading further unrest.

Although the CBD area was said to be targeted, things only heated up later on, when protesters gathered in Sivewright Street and set fire to a couple of houses.

Various schools in the area have started evacuating their learners for their safety as protesters are moving through the area.

Residents and motorists are still urged to avoid the Munsieville and CBD areas. Local businesses on Rustenburg Road ( the R24), including West Rand Pack, have closed their doors for safety purposes and until further notice.







