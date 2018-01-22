 
CNS News 22.1.2018 10:35 am

Five illegal hunters stopped in their tracks after tip-off

CNS Reporter
A rifle confiscated by SAPS. Photo: SAPS

The police in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, arrested five suspected hunters late last night, January 21.

According to a police report, the Giyani Cluster acted on a tip-off about the suspects en route to commit illegal hunting, Letaba Herald reports.

“During the operation, Five suspects aged between 30 and 36 were nabbed in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve [North of Skukuza] within the Kruger National Park in the Phalaborwa policing area [in Limpopo].

The vehicle the suspected illegal hunters were travelling in

The vehicle the suspected illegal hunters were travelling in. Photo: SAPS

“The operation was in the form of a road block and Stop and Search where a suspicious vehicle was pulled off the road.”

A golden Ford Figo with Mpumalanga number plates, a hunting rifle with no serial numbers and pistol with no serial numbers was retrieved during the operation.

